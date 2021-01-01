

For details about persistence & OS X/macOS malware, see my paper:



"Methods of Malware Persistence on OS X"

KnockKnock.app





On recent versions of macOS, KnockKnock will prompt for "Full Disk Access":



This is optional, but will allow KnockKnock to perform a more comprehensive scan.



For more information on "Full Disk Access", see:

Display everything it finds (by default it filters out signed Apple and white-listed items).

When KnockKnock is launched, disable the automatic check for new versions.

'disable virustotal integration' :

Do not query VirusTotal with the hashes of persistent items.



CLI

sudo

-h

-help

$ ./KnockKnock.app/Contents/MacOS/KnockKnock -h KNOCKNOCK USAGE: -h or -help display this usage info -whosthere perform command line scan -pretty during command line scan, output is 'pretty-printed' -apple during command line scan, include apple/system items -skipVT during command line scan, do not query VirusTotal with item hashes

To use KnockKnock, first download the zip archive containing the application. Depending on your browser, you may need to manually unzip the application by double-clicking on the zipped archive:To run the application and begin a scan, simply double-clickPress the 'Start Scan' button to instruct KnockKnock to scan known locations where persistent software or malware may be installed. By design, KnockKnock simply lists persistently installed software. Although by default signed-Apple binaries are filtered out, legitimate 3rd-party software will likely be displayed.The left-handle table contains the categories of persistent software that KnockKnock scans. Each row contains the name and brief description of the category, and the number of detected items. Clicking on any of the categories will display the items for that category in the right-hand items' table.Each row in this table contains the name of the detected item, an icon indicating whether it belongs to Apple,, or a 3rd-party (but still signed), or is unsigned, its full path, and then various informational and actionable buttons. These buttons provide information about item's VirusTotal (anti-virus) scan results, general information about the file, and the ability to view the item in Finder.If the item is an executable binary, KnockKnock automatically queries VirusTotal with a hash of the binary in order to retrieve any information. While VirusTotal is being queried, this button displays '■ ■ ■'. Once the query is complete, the title of the button is automatically updated with either the detection ratio, or aif the binary is not known to VirusTotal.With the query complete, the button can be clicked to reveal a popup containing VirusTotal-specific information about the file. If the file is unknown, clicking the 'submit?' button will submit the file for analysis. Known files contain a link to the full analysis report and a 'rescan?' button that will rescan the file.If known malware is detected, the item's name and VirusTotal button will be highlighted in red. Moreover, the name of the category will be similarly highlighted:The 'info' button will display detailed information about the item, including its hash, size, plist (if applicable), and signed status:As of, if the item is persisted via a property list (plist), one can click on this to view it's contents:Back to the main window, clicking on the final button ('show') in the item's row, will reveal the item in a Finder window.To control or influence the execution of KnockKnock, click the 'gear' (preferences) icon found at the bottom left of the window. This will display KnockKnock's preference's window (note, this Window is also displayed via the 'Preferences' menu item):Next to the preferences icon, is a the save icon. Click this to save KnockKnock's findings (as JSON):KnockKnock now (as of) can be run via the commandline. There are various benefits to this, including the ability to programmatically deploy and execute KnockKnock (perhaps on a regularly scheduled interval). Via the, KnockKnock can also be executed with elevated privileges (i.e.), which will ensure that KnockKnock will perform a more comprehensive scan of items forusers!Execute the KnockKnock binary (note: specify the full path to the KnockKnock binaryits application bundle) withorto display information about the self-explanatory commandline options:

Note:

To capture the output from KnockKnock, (as it writes to STDOUT), simply pipe it to a file out of your choice:



$ ./KnockKnock.app/Contents/MacOS/KnockKnock -whosthere > /path/to/some/file.json

